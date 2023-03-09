Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,349 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Archrock by 66.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Archrock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Archrock by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archrock Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,933.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.77. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Archrock had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Archrock Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

