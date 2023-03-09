Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,300 at Barclays

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 6,000 ($72.15) to GBX 6,300 ($75.76) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.08) to GBX 5,000 ($60.13) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ashtead Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,639.33.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $275.94 on Wednesday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $296.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.25.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

