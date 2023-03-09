Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:ALLIF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Atlantic Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

