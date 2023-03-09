Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Now Covered by Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.
Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:ALLIF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Atlantic Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.
About Atlantic Lithium
Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic Lithium (ALLIF)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.