Berenberg Bank Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to C$48.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDVMF. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($28.86) to GBX 2,580 ($31.02) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

About Endeavour Mining

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

