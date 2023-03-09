Berenberg Bank Trims Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price to C$48.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDVMF. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($28.86) to GBX 2,580 ($31.02) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
