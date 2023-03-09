BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 347.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 71,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 249,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,676,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 3,125 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $34,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 14,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 887,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,676,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

BCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.56 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

