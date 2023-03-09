Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIRDF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bird Construction Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

