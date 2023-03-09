BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.19.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

