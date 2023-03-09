Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Director D Mark Dewalch Buys 31,150 Shares

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 2.7 %
BSM opened at $14.99 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.04.
Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.
Black Stone Minerals Company Profile
Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.
