BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Trading Down 11.4%

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) dropped 11.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.81 and last traded at C$4.83. Approximately 1,158,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,832,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.13.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$227.73 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.