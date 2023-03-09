BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BKSY stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

