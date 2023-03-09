Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CABO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 218.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $58,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 30.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $673.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,576.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $752.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $817.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,105.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Stories

