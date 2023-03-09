Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stock Position Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 16.29 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 14.42 and a 12 month high of 20.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of 16.07.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

