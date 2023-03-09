CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stake Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) by 185.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,987 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1,823.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,278 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 104.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 897,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 458,500 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 414,589 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 632,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 333,498 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.03. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,424,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,476,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $465,850 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

