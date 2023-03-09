Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

BOWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero Trading Up 4.3 %

Bowlero stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $3,308,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 204,604 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $3,308,446.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas F. Shannon sold 116,454 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $1,609,394.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,273,343 shares in the company, valued at $31,417,600.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,171,752 shares of company stock worth $17,361,659. Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 50.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 220,643 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 489,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $4,962,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.