Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
BOWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.
Bowlero Trading Up 4.3 %
Bowlero stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $17.20.
Insider Activity at Bowlero
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 50.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 220,643 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 489,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $4,962,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bowlero (BOWL)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.