Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) to Speculative Buy

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “speculative buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s current price.

Spirent Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 185.30 ($2.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,423.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.24. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 175.50 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 294 ($3.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Bullard bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £27,600 ($33,189.03). Insiders bought a total of 15,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,797,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

