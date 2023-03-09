Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €15.00 ($15.96) to €13.50 ($14.36) in a report on Friday, November 18th.

CGUSY stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates a wide range of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The company was founded by Geoffroy Guichard on August 3, 1898 and is headquartered in Saint-Étienne, France.

