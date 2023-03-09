Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 903 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 293,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 903.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 108,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 97,647 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CATY opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading

