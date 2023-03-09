Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 60,215 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 291,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 274,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 593,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,299 shares of company stock worth $2,218,612 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

