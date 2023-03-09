Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after buying an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,863,000 after buying an additional 46,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,223,000 after buying an additional 146,473 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 263.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.71. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.68 and a 52-week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

