Christopher Aaron Lindner Sells 15,000 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acushnet Stock Down 1.4 %

GOLF opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Acushnet by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

