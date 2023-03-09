CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 2,089.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 51.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CommScope by 94.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,600,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 778,696 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 69.4% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 52,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

CommScope stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

