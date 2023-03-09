Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCU. Discerene Group LP boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 745,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 190,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 181,741 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 276,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,844,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,330,000 after buying an additional 101,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.