Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Concentrix worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 13.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Concentrix Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $137.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.37. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $204.43. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.29%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

