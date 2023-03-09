CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,966.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,453,000 after buying an additional 779,580 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 145.8% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 807,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 552.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 317,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,814,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

CEIX opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.