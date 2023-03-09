Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

UBS Group lowered shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 7.1 %

VESTF stock opened at 3.00 on Wednesday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1 year low of 1.80 and a 1 year high of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.27.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Rating)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 189 properties located in industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico. It serves e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistic, medical device, plastic, and other industries.

