Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Up 7.1 %

VESTF stock opened at 3.00 on Wednesday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1 year low of 1.80 and a 1 year high of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of 2.27.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 189 properties located in industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico. It serves e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistic, medical device, plastic, and other industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.