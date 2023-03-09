Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 96,391 Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 14.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition by 35.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPAC opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.18.

About Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

