Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,296 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,485,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,626,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,422,000 after buying an additional 884,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 660,985 shares during the period.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $102,170.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,851 shares of company stock worth $4,641,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

