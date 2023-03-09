Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 104.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 88,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DXP Enterprises news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David C. Vinson sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $98,564.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,757 shares of company stock valued at $775,736. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of DXPE opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

