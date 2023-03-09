Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 218.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reduced their target price on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

KELYA stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $631.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.52%.

Kelly Services Company Profile



Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

