Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 6,652.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,981 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TMCI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $674,723.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,365,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,539,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 37,316 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $803,786.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 974,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,982,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $674,723.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,365,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,539,696.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 456,067 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,305. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.