Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 125.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Solel Partners LP boosted its position in Couchbase by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after buying an additional 288,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 33.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,732.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,471.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,952 shares of company stock valued at $284,253. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Couchbase Trading Up 2.8 %

BASE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $756.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

