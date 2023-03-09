Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 34,242 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 14.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 219,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

