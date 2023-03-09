Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 4,407 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after buying an additional 96,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,695,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TechTarget by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,530,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 681,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.96. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $871,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

