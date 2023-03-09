Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 6,636 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in LivaNova by 6,229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 443,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after buying an additional 436,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

