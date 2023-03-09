Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 37,433 Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global-e Online by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 320.2% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 72,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 11.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

GLBE stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.25. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

GLBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

