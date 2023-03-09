Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.