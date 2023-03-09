Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,720 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NETSTREIT by 29.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 123.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 500.03%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

