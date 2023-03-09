Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,822 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 88.9% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 83,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 110,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 13.7% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 142,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 724.0% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in SolarWinds by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $13.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

