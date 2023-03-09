Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $886,000 Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nova by 184.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the second quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nova by 29.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.24.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

