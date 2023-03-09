Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $892,000 Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after purchasing an additional 743,545 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 421.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 329,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,407,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,890,000 after buying an additional 214,353 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 568.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 102,124 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,633 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORA. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.48, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

