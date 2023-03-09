Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $903,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.5% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 86.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Workiva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,271 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workiva Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on WK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Workiva stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.39.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Further Reading

