Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $908,000 Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,827 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

