Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,888 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPF opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.66%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

