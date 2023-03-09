Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,494 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PowerSchool were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on PWSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

PowerSchool Stock Performance

In other PowerSchool news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $86,602,098.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,118,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,741,359.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PowerSchool news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $86,602,098.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,118,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,741,359.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,284,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,344,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,269,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

