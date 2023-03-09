Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,983 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 232.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stem

In other news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stem Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of STEM opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STEM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

