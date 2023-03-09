Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $958,000 Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 24,521.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 357,530 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,052 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 127.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 13.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 89,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NAT opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.57 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.