Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $976,000 Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 394.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Franchise Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Franchise Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Price Performance

Shares of FRG opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.26%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

