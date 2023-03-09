Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $987,000 Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,409 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $55.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15.

In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of nCino to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

