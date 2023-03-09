Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,338 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 349,964 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 87,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,351,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 850,110 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $6.24 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim Barnes purchased 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $150,552.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

