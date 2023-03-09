Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 115.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 154.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Golden Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

GDEN opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.38. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.96.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.